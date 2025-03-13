iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 486,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 136,780 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $51.73.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.