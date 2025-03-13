iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 486,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 136,780 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $51.73.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
