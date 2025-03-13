iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. iRobot has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iRobot by 2,712.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

