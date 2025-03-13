iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of iPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in iPower during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in iPower by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

