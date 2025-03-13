Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,794,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after buying an additional 298,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after buying an additional 365,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

