Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Domo (DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2025 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2025 – Domo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/7/2025 – Domo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Domo is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Domo is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 506,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.56. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Domo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

