Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $1.60. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.10. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $2.50 to $1.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2025 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2025 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2025 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2025 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,547,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,278,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.