Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,943.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

