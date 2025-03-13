Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 854,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 326,619 shares.The stock last traded at $97.85 and had previously closed at $99.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

