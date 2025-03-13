Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

RPG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $45.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.