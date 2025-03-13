Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.46. 2,046,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,473% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

