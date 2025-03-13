Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $65,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

