Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $477.08 and last traded at $473.92. Approximately 21,065,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,962,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.73.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.88. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.