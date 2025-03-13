Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $477.08 and last traded at $473.92. Approximately 21,065,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,962,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.73.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.88. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.