Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

