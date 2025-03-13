Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0813 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

