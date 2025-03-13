Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $497.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

