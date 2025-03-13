Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.40 and last traded at $131.26, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,951,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,966,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

