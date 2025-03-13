Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Andre Lacroix Sells 39,498 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($64.76), for a total value of £1,972,530.12 ($2,558,073.04).
Intertek Group Stock Performance
ITRK traded down GBX 114 ($1.48) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,880 ($63.29). 301,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,580. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,394 ($56.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,575 ($72.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,059.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,905.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.
Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.15) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intertek Group
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.
Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.
