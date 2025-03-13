International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.