International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

