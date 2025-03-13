Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,792 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $94,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in Zoetis by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,074,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,204 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $161.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.