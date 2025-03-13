Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,990 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $151,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $478.74 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
