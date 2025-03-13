Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $109.89 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,448 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $109,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 486,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 163,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

