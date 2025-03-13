Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interface

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.