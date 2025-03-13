Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.83. 890,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,316,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

