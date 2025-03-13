Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

