Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $23.50. Intel shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 72,431,456 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

