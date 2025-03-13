Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 12,834 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,799,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,441,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

