Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,790. This trade represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.