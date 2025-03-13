Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Itron by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

Itron stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.