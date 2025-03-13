Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

