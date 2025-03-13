Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

