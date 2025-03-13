Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,514 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 569.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

