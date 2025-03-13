Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DJT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 3,318,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,865,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.