Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of QCOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,466. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.