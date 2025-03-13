Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Sells 48,149 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Carl Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.99. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.