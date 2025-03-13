Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $238,056.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.58, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

