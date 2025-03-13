Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $34,300.29 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $20,837.19.

On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,076.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,012.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04.

Funko stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $399.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 5,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 1,541.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Funko by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

