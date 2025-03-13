Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $34,300.29 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $20,837.19.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,076.26.
- On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,012.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04.
Funko Trading Down 0.5 %
Funko stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $399.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
