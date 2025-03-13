Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Insider Sells 18,496 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five Point Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FPH opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $794.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Five Point by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 3.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

