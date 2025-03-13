Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 2,755 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elastic Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTC
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.