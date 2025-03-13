Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 2,755 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

