Insider Selling: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,948,723 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $170,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

