Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells $50,998.50 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $50,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,507,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,972.50. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,415,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerus by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 79,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cerus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 219,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cerus by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.