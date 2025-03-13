Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celsius Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,777. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.