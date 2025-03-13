Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,995,921. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

