Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Insider Sells 154,345 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.33.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 569,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
