Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Insider Sells 154,345 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 569,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

