Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

