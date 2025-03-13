Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Buys 499,500 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 499,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$264,735.00.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 41,600 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,687.04.

On Friday, December 27th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVE PKT opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.97. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

