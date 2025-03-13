Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

