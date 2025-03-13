Insider Buying: Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Acquires 3,561 Shares of Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich bought 3,561 shares of Capral stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.28 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,046.08 ($20,915.24).

Capral Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Capral’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.