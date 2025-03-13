Insider Buying: Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$50,990.00 ($32,272.15).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Bapcor’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.