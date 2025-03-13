Insider Buying: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider James Frew acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,754.70. This trade represents a 38.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPY

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.