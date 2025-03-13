Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alight by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

